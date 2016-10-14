A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

In a remarkable feat of probability-defying industry incompetence, not a single large cap U.S. equity fund available in Canada beat the index over the past five years. I understand that the environment has been difficult for portfolio managers – the usual forms of risk management limited returns – but there’s hundreds of funds and someone should have beat the benchmark, even if by accident.

