Scott Barlow

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Ask a big domestic bond trader for the yield on the five-year government of Canada bond, they won’t give you a percentage.

They’ll say something like “ten back," meaning 10 basis points less than the five-year U.S. Treasury bond. This underscores the supremacy of the U.S. bond market, and it’s power to drive global yields along with it, even if it makes no economic sense.

