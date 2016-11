A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Employment data for Canada and the U.S. were released at 8:30 a.m. ET this morning. Domestically, 43,900 jobs were created, when economists forecasted a loss of 15,000 jobs. In the U.S., 161,000 new jobs were created, versus predictions of 173,000.

Report Typo/Error