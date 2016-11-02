Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Top Links: Markets race to re-price for President Trump scenario Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The daily Credit Suisse foreign exchange markets update contains the warning that “It Could Really Happen”, meaning U.S. president Donald Trump,

“With a week to go before the U.S. election at the time of writing, asset markets beyond the MXN have finally started to price in volatility around the result. This process has clearly been helped by the apparent tightening in polls resulting from Friday's news that the FBI investigation into Clinton emails is open again. For example, even the VIX Index has pushed towards four-month highs around the 20 level despite still-low realised volatility in the S&P 500.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog