A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The daily Credit Suisse foreign exchange markets update contains the warning that “It Could Really Happen”, meaning U.S. president Donald Trump,

“With a week to go before the U.S. election at the time of writing, asset markets beyond the MXN have finally started to price in volatility around the result. This process has clearly been helped by the apparent tightening in polls resulting from Friday's news that the FBI investigation into Clinton emails is open again. For example, even the VIX Index has pushed towards four-month highs around the 20 level despite still-low realised volatility in the S&P 500.

