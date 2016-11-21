A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Speculative bets on the oil price reached massive proportions last week, the largest since 2007.

“Wagers on higher and lower prices held by speculators and hedgers reached 1.47 million contracts in the week ended Nov. 15, the most since 2007, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Trading volume of calls giving investors the right to purchase WTI futures rose to a record that day. “There’s tension in the market, with both producers and consumers worried about what OPEC does or won’t do on Nov. 30,” said Tim Evans, an energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York. “They want to be protected from surprising price moves.”’

