A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

This is the business section and politics only matters to the extent it affects the economy or markets. The U.S. election definitely qualifies as it resulted in major market volatility. Investors repositioned portfolios for "Trumpflation" – selling bonds and buying industrial metals, for example – and popular dividend sectors got hit hard.

Report Typo/Error