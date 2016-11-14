A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Global markets are treating the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s $1-trillion infrastructure as a fait accompli, and I believe this sets us up for a correction in sectors like industrial metals. Mr. Trump will have a shocking amount of power to unilaterally change trade policy, but Congress still holds the purse strings determining fiscal spending. The Republicans control both the House and Senate but the Tea Party, for one, are likely to fight higher deficits tooth and nail.

