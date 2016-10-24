A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The biggest asset bubbles are well grounded in reasonable premises. The equity bubble in the 1990s was founded on the absolutely correct potential for technology to transform our lives. It reaches a point, however, where investment assets come in faster than they can be spent wisely, which is how we get megacap network equipment stocks trading at 150 times trailing earnings.

