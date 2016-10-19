A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The phrase “cash on the sidelines” was a running joke in the finance industry – a go-to broker phrase for generating transactions in difficult markets – but it might not be a laughing matter now,

“The share of cash hasn't been higher than that since November 2001, shortly after the terrorist attacks in the U.S. The amount of dry powder in portfolios is above that seen during both Europe's sovereign-debt crisis and the U.S. debt-ceiling debacle, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's monthly survey of money managers. 'This month’s cash levels indicate that investors are bearish, with fears of an EU breakup, a bond crash and Republicans winning the White House jangling nerves,' said Michael Hartnett, the bank's chief investment strategist.”

