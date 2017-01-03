Readers should take this with a grain of salt – I’m not familiar with the source – but real estate website Zoocasa has attempted to predict the year ahead in Canadian home prices. Predictions include further weakening in Vancouver prices, a partial recovery in Alberta, and Toronto as ‘the toughest’ real estate market,
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.