Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The year ahead in Canadian home prices Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Readers should take this with a grain of salt – I’m not familiar with the source – but real estate website Zoocasa has attempted to predict the year ahead in Canadian home prices. Predictions include further weakening in Vancouver prices, a partial recovery in Alberta, and Toronto as ‘the toughest’ real estate market,

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories