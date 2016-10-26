A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

As if the U.S. election wasn’t sordid enough, the country’s military and defence stocks – a sector I’ve only half-jokingly called a put option on humanity – is among the market’s top performers. Lockheed Martin had a terrific day yesterday and has gone from $80 to $250 since 2013. In addition, Northrop Grumman reported blowout earnings early Wednesday morning with a 16.7-per-cent year-over-year jump in profits.

