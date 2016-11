A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Goldman Sachs released its top six trade ideas for 2017 Thursday. In some cases – a stronger U.S. dollar and higher bond yields – the forecasts are unsurprising to the point of conventional wisdom. There are two interesting ideas that were less predictable, notably a bullish view on European dividend stocks,

Report Typo/Error