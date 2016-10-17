A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

In a terrific scoop for the Report on Business, Brent Jang reports that the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is set to announce its first "red alert" on the domestic housing market. It certainly sounds dramatic, conjuring images of cold war nuclear threats, but I’m not sure it has much in the way of short term implications beyond showing a federal united front in terms of policy.

