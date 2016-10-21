Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Top Links: ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’ could see crude back at $100 per barrel Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Finance blog Climateer Investing has noticed a promising "permabid" in the commodity space,

“The buying has been relentless. Not aggressive but each day taking what hits the bid and then upping the bid. And it's not just agricultural commods ... Benson Quinn Commodities, for instance, saying that gains in soybean prices 'seemed to be more macro in nature,' flagged signs of 'funds coming to the commodity sector as signs of rising US inflation along with China hitting its growth target in third quarter reporting GDP of 6.7%'. The CRB commodities index closed the last session above 190 points for the first time in more than three months.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog