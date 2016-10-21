A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Finance blog Climateer Investing has noticed a promising "permabid" in the commodity space,

“The buying has been relentless. Not aggressive but each day taking what hits the bid and then upping the bid. And it's not just agricultural commods ... Benson Quinn Commodities, for instance, saying that gains in soybean prices 'seemed to be more macro in nature,' flagged signs of 'funds coming to the commodity sector as signs of rising US inflation along with China hitting its growth target in third quarter reporting GDP of 6.7%'. The CRB commodities index closed the last session above 190 points for the first time in more than three months.”

