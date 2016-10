Following an unusually quiet summer, the year’s closing quarter is shaping up to be eventful and volatile for stocks. Despite the noise, however, North American equities on average are still in good shape, at least compared to bonds, according to Barclays.

“The near-term outlook for equity markets remains volatile, given later cycle dynamics, politics, mixed data and increased uncertainty about monetary policy,” Barclays equity research team said in a report examining prospects over the remainder of the year.