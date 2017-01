A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Donald Trump clawed to power on the back of growing populist mistrust of the wealthy one per cent, government, academia and media. This makes the start of the annual Davos shmoozefest, with its money-cloistered elites and fawning coverage, comically out of step with the zeitgeist.

