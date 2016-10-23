It has been a reasonably good year for real estate investment trusts. As of the close on Friday , the S&P/TSX capped REIT index was up 11.3 per cent for 2016, although it has slipped a little this month.

The yields on REITs vary significantly, depending to a large extent on the degree of risk investors perceive in the security. Canadian Real Estate Investment (REF.UN), which owns a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, and commercial properties and has a solid history, currently yields only 3.9 per cent.

