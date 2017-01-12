A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I really do not like days when politics moves markets, and I’m forced to hold my nose and wade into the angry cesspool that U.S. discourse has become.

But here we are.

The president-elect’s press conference yesterday had two obvious market effects – a sharp sell-off in health care stocks centered on the biotech sector (Mr. Trump pledged lower government costs for pharmaceuticals) and a weakening U.S. dollar.

Report Typo/Error