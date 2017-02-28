Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

If U.S. president Donald Trump doesn’t offer positive guidance on fiscal spending in Tuesday night’s address to a joint session of Congress, markets could very well go south in a hurry.

Bond markets have unwound a lot of the ‘Trump trade’ that predicted higher growth and inflation and others, like cyclical stocks versus defensive stocks, have rolled over a bit and are treading water in search of direction.

Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

