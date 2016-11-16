One of the market’s early verdicts on last week’s surprise election result is that Donald Trump’s presidency will be good for construction and industrial stocks.
A little more than one week since Mr. Trump’s upset victory, the U.S. industrials sector is second only to financials in rising by 5 per cent since election day – and 8 per cent since the week prior to the vote.Report Typo/Error
Follow @tshufelton Twitter:
- Snc-Lavalin Group Inc$54.77-0.91(-1.63%)
- Aecon Group Inc$14.32-0.25(-1.72%)
- WSP Global Inc$47.25-0.03(-0.06%)
- Stantec Inc$34.13-0.46(-1.33%)
- Stantec Inc$25.40-0.35(-1.36%)
- Caterpillar Inc$93.35-1.09(-1.15%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.22+0.03(+0.58%)
- Toromont Industries Ltd$42.03+0.93(+2.26%)
- Finning International Inc$25.86+0.13(+0.51%)
- Updated November 16 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.