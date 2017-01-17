Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Trump’s tantrums signal bumpy road for smaller auto stocks Add to ...

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

The U.S. Supreme Court did not say “the power to tweet is the power to destroy,” but investors are finding that the country’s president-elect is particularly adept at wiping out shareholder value with his periodic blurts. The latest victims, this time from an interview with Donald Trump, are Magna International Inc. and Linamar Corp., which fell nearly 4 per cent Monday, and failed to recover Tuesday, after Mr. Trump unleashed yet another attack on foreign automobile imports.

