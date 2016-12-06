Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

TSX stocks on the verge of 'golden crosses' or 'death crosses' Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Cyclical stocks have been an area of strength, while interest-sensitive securities and gold and silver stocks have been out of favour with investors.

Highlighted in this issue of the TSX Crosses report is Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T). The shares recently displayed a “death cross”.

A “death cross” is a potentially bearish signal for a stock that occurs when a shorter-term moving average, such as the 50-day moving average, crosses below a longer-term moving average, like the 200-day moving average. When this occurs, it marks a potential negative signal confirming the downtrend in the price action may have traction.

With respect to Clearwater, last month the share price plunged 12 per cent on high volume the day after the company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, below the consensus estimate of 37 cents. Given the earnings miss, this stock may have become a “show me” story, with buyers waiting to see an improvement in earnings before accumulating shares. Consequently, the share price may continue to drift lower.

There is initial support around $11, and failing that, there is solid support at $10, a level where the stock price has bounced off of on several occasions.

From a fundamental perspective, analysts are forecasting quite the recovery in the share price over the next year. There are four unanimous “buy” recommendations. The one-year target price is $16.13, suggesting the share price may appreciate over 37 per cent. Individual target prices are as follows: $15, $15.50, $16, and $18, implying upside of between 28 per cent and 53 per cent.

Earnings forecasts have been trimmed in recent weeks. The consensus earnings per share estimate currently stands at 62 cents for 2016 and 77 cents for 2017. The stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.2 times the 2017 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average.

Listed below are securities with recent golden and death crosses, as well as potential future golden and death crosses.

This report is based on technical analysis. Technical analysis does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX golden and death crosses

Golden Crosses50-day moving avg. 200-day moving avg.
POT-TPotash Corp.of Saskatchewan Inc. $22.51 $22.10
PWF-TPower Financial Corp. $31.94 $31.29
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc. $22.70 $22.06
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $44.16 $43.31
Potential Future Golden Crosses
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc. $33.84 $34.06
Death Crosses
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $11.31 $11.46
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $35.42 $36.26
BCE-TBCE Inc. $59.33 $60.08
BTB.UN-TBTB REIT $4.45 $4.57
REF.UN-TCanadian REIT $45.82 $46.59
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd. $36.81 $37.00
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc. $13.24 $13.56
EMA-TEmera Inc. $45.94 $47.01
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc. $20.99 $21.31
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.05 $24.56
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc. $14.20 $14.25
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $11.97 $12.17
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $18.29 $18.46
MRT.UN-TMorguard REIT $14.87 $15.07
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $20.14 $20.37
Potential Future Death Crosses
AEM-TAgnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. $62.13 $61.85
AGI-TAlamos Gold $9.78 $9.52
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc. $4.85 $4.58
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd. $45.19 $44.01
BLX-TBoralex Inc. $18.03 $17.94
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $14.94 $14.82
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc. $8.81 $8.50
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $22.07 $21.99
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp. $3.70 $3.59
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc. $22.90 $22.55
NWH.UN-TNorthwest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.18 $9.95
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.34 $5.18
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc. $37.77 $36.98
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc. $10.97 $10.67
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc. $53.17 $52.66
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $5.89 $5.86
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp. $29.51 $28.91
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.14 $8.02
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp. $1.01 $1.01
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Ltd. $23.26 $23.15
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd. $21.89 $21.77

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular