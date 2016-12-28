Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Quarter-to-date, financial, energy, and industrial stocks have been the leaders, while gold and silver stocks have been amongst the leading laggards.

These performance trends are reflected in the TSX Crosses report.

Highlighted in this edition of the TSX Crosses report is an energy stock that has benefited from both rising commodity prices as well as takeover speculation - Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T).

Many traders suggest waiting until the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average by a certain percentage, such as 3 per cent, to confirm the bullish signal.

The opposite scenario is a bearish technical signal called a “death cross.” A “death cross” is a potentially bearish signal for a stock that occurs when a shorter-term moving average, such as the 50-day moving average, crosses below a longer-term moving average, like the 200-day moving average. When this occurs, it marks a potential negative signal confirming the downtrend in the price action may have traction.

With respect to Savanna, in a Dec. 23 news release, the board of directors unanimously recommended shareholders reject the offer from Total Energy Services Inc. to purchase the company, stating that, “The offer from Total Energy Services Inc. to purchase all of the common shares of Savanna on the basis of 0.13 common shares of Total for each common share of Savanna significantly undervalues the common shares of Savanna, is not in the best interests of Savanna or its shareholders.”

The prior week, on Dec. 15, the company issued a news release indicating, “Interest from other potential bidders for Savanna since the announcement by Total Energy Services Inc. in November.”

From a fundamental perspective, analysts are forecasting solid gains for shareholders over the next year. The average one-year target price is $2.66, suggesting the share price may appreciate over 35 per cent. Individual target prices range from a low of $2 to a high of $3.50.

Looking at the stock’s valuation, shares of Savanna are trading at a price-to-cash flow multiple of 4.8 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

Listed below are securities with recent golden and death crosses, as well as potential future golden and death crosses.

TSX golden and death crosses

Golden Crosses50-day moving average200-day moving average
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd. 5.345.14
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions5.595.39
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc. 34.5834.07
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group Inc. 20.5119.92
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp. 6.786.33
POT-TPotash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. 23.4022.08
POW-TPower Corp. of Canada29.5028.82
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp. 1.571.52
TA-TTransAlta Corp. 6.426.29
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc. 19.1018.86
Potential Golden Crosses
CIX-TCI Financial Corp. 26.3626.69
Death Crosses
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc. 4.614.72
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd. 44.4844.59
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc. 8.448.76
HGN-THalogen Software Inc. 8.989.11
KL-TKirland Lake Gold Ltd. 7.637.78
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp. 17.1717.64
MRT.UN-TMorguard REIT14.5515.10
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc. 11.8411.96
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc. 37.2437.34
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc. 1.861.96
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc.13.4714.08
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp. 27.3229.26
Potential Death Crosses
AXR-TAlexco Resource Corp. 2.052.00
EFL-TElectroyaya Inc. 2.512.48
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp. 5.375.37
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc. 29.0928.73
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp. 21.7321.14

Source: Bloomberg

This report is based on technical analysis. Technical analysis does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

