A clear takeaway from today’s TSX Crosses report is that yield securities are back in play.

Income-paying securities dominate the ‘golden cross’ and ‘potential golden cross’ lists with defensive, yield investments regaining positive price momentum.

In December, we discussed a stock that had recently exhibited a bearish signal called a “death cross” - Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T).

In recent weeks, Boralex’s share price broke out of a downtrend that had been in place since mid-2016. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both rising with the share price crossing above these two moving averages. The next key resistance level is around $20, and there is strong downside support at $18.

Boralex pays investors a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, or 56 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.9 per cent.

From a fundamental perspective, analysts are forecasting a healthy price return of over 20 per cent over the next year. Ten analysts share an unanimous “buy” recommendation on the stock. The consensus one-year target price is $23.48 with analyst target prices ranging from a low of $20.25 to a high of $25. Individual target prices are: $20.25, $22, $23, $23.50, three at $24, two at $24.50, and $25.

The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate is $241-million for 2016 and EBITDA is forecast to rise over 40 per cent to $345-million in 2017.

Listed below are securities with recent golden and death crosses, as well as potential future golden and death crosses.

This report is based on technical analysis. Technical analysis does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX golden and death crosses

50-day moving average200-day moving average
Golden Crosses
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT30.9430.78
CGX-TCineplex Inc. 51.2650.99
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc. 66.6664.99
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp.13.0212.77
FSV-TFirstService Corp.61.6060.17
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. 17.0516.96
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc. 21.5520.97
Potential Golden Crosses
BLX-TBoralex Inc.18.2018.38
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. 5.775.90
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT8.218.20
HGN-THalogen Software Inc. 8.889.13
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc. 22.8823.04
ONR.UN-TOneREIT3.593.62
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc. 37.6637.80
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc. 52.1152.94
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc. 16.4216.81
Death Crosses
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc. 3.803.83
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc. 17.4017.58
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp. 3.163.23

Source:  Bloomberg

  • Boralex Inc
    $19.42
    +0.10
    (+0.52%)
  • Updated January 31 11:46 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

