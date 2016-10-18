Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Rogers Communications Inc.’s (RCI.B-T) unexpected chief executive officer change brings a level of uncertainty to the company moving forward, said Credit Suisse analyst Robert Peters.

“The departure of CEO Guy Laurence concurrent with [third-quarter] results was surprising,” said Mr. Peters. “This change does increase execution risk as Rogers is still in the midst of its 3.0 turn-around and incoming CEO Joe Natale is unable to join the company immediately due to his non-compete from Telus. Despite the issues around his start time, we believe that Mr. Natale's strong background and track record.”

