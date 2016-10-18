Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Rogers Communications Inc.’s (RCI.B-T) unexpected chief executive officer change brings a level of uncertainty to the company moving forward, said Credit Suisse analyst Robert Peters.
“The departure of CEO Guy Laurence concurrent with [third-quarter] results was surprising,” said Mr. Peters. “This change does increase execution risk as Rogers is still in the midst of its 3.0 turn-around and incoming CEO Joe Natale is unable to join the company immediately due to his non-compete from Telus. Despite the issues around his start time, we believe that Mr. Natale's strong background and track record.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc$395.77+1.42(+0.36%)
- Netflix Inc$118.41+18.61(+18.65%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$54.54+0.33(+0.61%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$41.67+0.38(+0.92%)
- Gear Energy Ltd$0.77+0.02(+2.67%)
- Yahoo! Inc$42.44+0.65(+1.56%)
- New Flyer Industries Inc$37.84+0.01(+0.03%)
- Updated October 18 9:41 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.