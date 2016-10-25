Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The recent underperformance of Sprott Inc. (SII-T) provides a buying opportunity for investors, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan.
Noting the stock has “significantly diverged” from assets under management (AUM) growth as well as market performance, providing a good entry point, he upgraded his rating to “buy” from “hold.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd$65.53+0.98(+1.52%)
- First Majestic Silver Corp$11.19+0.42(+3.90%)
- Sprott Inc$2.24+0.06(+2.75%)
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd$49.06+0.77(+1.59%)
- First Majestic Silver Corp$8.38+0.36(+4.43%)
- Gibson Energy Inc$17.99-0.09(-0.50%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$9.17+0.05(+0.55%)
- Endeavour Silver Corp$5.99+0.13(+2.22%)
- Hecla Mining Co$5.98+0.21(+3.60%)
- Coeur Mining Inc$11.37+0.28(+2.52%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$16.77+0.29(+1.76%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$30.86+0.08(+0.26%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$41.21+0.08(+0.19%)
- AT&T Inc$36.91+0.05(+0.14%)
- Visa Inc$82.03-1.14(-1.37%)
- Time Warner Inc$87.23+0.49(+0.56%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$42.59+3.26(+8.29%)
- Chesapeake Energy Corp$6.24-0.13(-1.97%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$44.54-0.13(-0.29%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$59.49-0.31(-0.52%)
- Capital Power Corp$20.92-0.41(-1.92%)
- PPG Industries Inc$90.55-2.69(-2.89%)
- Updated October 25 11:02 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.