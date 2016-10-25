Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The recent underperformance of Sprott Inc. (SII-T) provides a buying opportunity for investors, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan.

Noting the stock has “significantly diverged” from assets under management (AUM) growth as well as market performance, providing a good entry point, he upgraded his rating to “buy” from “hold.”

Report Typo/Error