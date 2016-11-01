Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Finning International Inc.’s (FTT-T) current valuation is getting “in the way of a good story,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.
Citing “strong” year-to-date relative and absolute share price performance, Mr. Lynk downgraded his rating for Finning to “hold” from “buy.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Finning International Inc$24.01-0.95(-3.81%)
- Caterpillar Inc$83.26-0.20(-0.24%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$18.08+0.04(+0.22%)
- Petrowest Corp$0.26-0.02(-7.14%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.340.00(0.00%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$2.76+0.01(+0.36%)
- Stryker Corp$115.72+0.37(+0.32%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$53.18+0.58(+1.10%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$39.75+0.47(+1.20%)
- RMP Energy Inc$0.800.00(0.00%)
- Alcoa Upstream Corp$22.72+1.28(+5.97%)
- Chevron Corp$105.76+1.01(+0.96%)
- Brocade Communications Systems Inc$10.65+0.05(+0.47%)
- Level 3 Communications Inc$54.98-1.17(-2.08%)
- TeamHealth Holdings Inc$42.80-0.05(-0.12%)
- MasterCard Inc$106.50-0.52(-0.49%)
- TransAlta Corp$4.46+0.01(+0.29%)
- TransAlta Corp$5.97+0.06(+1.02%)
- Vale SA$6.95+0.03(+0.43%)
- Updated November 1 9:41 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.