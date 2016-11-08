Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The third-quarter results for Air Canada (AC-T) reflected a “strategic contradiction,” according to Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky.
He upgraded his rating for the airline's stock to "market perform" from "underperform" in reaction to the results as well as "a narrative that is proving to be highly intractable (i.e. 'don't fight the tape')."
