Canaccord Genuity analyst Peter Bures upgraded Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) based on a lower implied risk as it moves from an exploration company to a producer.

Mr. Bures moved his rating for the stock, upon assuming coverage, to “buy” from “speculative buy,” saying the company has “changed rapidly this year,” with Barrick’s re-start of the South Arturo project in Nevada, of which Premier holds a 40-per-cent stake, and the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.’s Mercedes mine in Mexico.

