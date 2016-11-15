Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst Peter Bures upgraded Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) based on a lower implied risk as it moves from an exploration company to a producer.
Mr. Bures moved his rating for the stock, upon assuming coverage, to “buy” from “speculative buy,” saying the company has “changed rapidly this year,” with Barrick’s re-start of the South Arturo project in Nevada, of which Premier holds a 40-per-cent stake, and the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.’s Mercedes mine in Mexico.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Premier Gold Mines Ltd$2.440.00(0.00%)
- Alaris Royalty Corp$19.540.00(0.00%)
- Harley-Davidson Inc$59.020.00(0.00%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$43.160.00(0.00%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$29.140.00(0.00%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$31.010.00(0.00%)
- Bank of America Corp$20.080.00(0.00%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$53.220.00(0.00%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$19.590.00(0.00%)
- BB&T Corp$42.850.00(0.00%)
- FedEx Corp$186.160.00(0.00%)
- Harman International Industries Inc$109.720.00(0.00%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$14.490.00(0.00%)
- Western Refining Inc$28.710.00(0.00%)
- Updated November 14 8:38 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.