Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki thinks 2017 and 2018 consensus estimates for Canadian oilfield services companies have “largely bottomed,” and future revisions are “likely biased to the upside.”

“We believe this could support further multiple expansion in the sector as equities lead future estimate revisions,” said Mr. Bereznicki in a research note on the sector. “We are increasing most of our target multiples accordingly.”

