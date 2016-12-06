Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki thinks 2017 and 2018 consensus estimates for Canadian oilfield services companies have “largely bottomed,” and future revisions are “likely biased to the upside.”
"We believe this could support further multiple expansion in the sector as equities lead future estimate revisions," said Mr. Bereznicki in a research note on the sector. "We are increasing most of our target multiples accordingly."
- Trican Well Service Ltd$4.05-0.02(-0.49%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$19.10+0.09(+0.50%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$7.45+0.10(+1.36%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$6.73+0.09(+1.36%)
- Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp$7.21+0.03(+0.42%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$3.87+0.08(+2.11%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$10.16+0.01(+0.10%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$2.92-0.01(-0.34%)
- Northern Blizzard Resources Inc$3.73+0.04(+1.08%)
- Ensign Energy Services Inc$9.46-0.05(-0.53%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$13.94+0.44(+3.26%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.75+0.07(+2.61%)
- Alterra Power Corp$5.67+0.08(+1.43%)
- Altius Minerals Corp$12.48-0.12(-0.95%)
- Cott Corp$10.41-0.63(-5.67%)
- Cott Corp$13.80-0.84(-5.74%)
- Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc$55.00-1.78(-3.13%)
- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust$7.15+0.09(+1.27%)
