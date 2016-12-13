Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Calling it “the bellwether in a budding industry,” Beacon Securities analyst Vahan Ajamian initiated coverage of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-T) with a “buy” rating.
"Canada's medical marijuana industry is already sizeable in itself," he said. "The number of registered patients has climbed from 8,000 to 98,000 in just over two years, and growth is still accelerating (up 222 per cent year over year). We peg the industry at $224-million today, and data suggests it could reach $1.5-billion over the coming years.
