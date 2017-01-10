Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity updated its commodity price forecasts, and those changes resulted in multiple target price increases to Canadian junior and intermediate exploration and production stocks in its coverage universe.
“The recent run up in oil prices following OPEC's to curb production, has brought WTI prices for 2017 in line with our $55 forecast for the year,” the firm said in a research note. “As such we have left our WTI forecast unchanged for 2017 and beyond. We have adjusted our numbers for the weakness in the Canadian dollar; which results in a bump to our cash flow estimates. On the oil side, the companies with the most significant increase in 2017E CFPS were ATH, PGF, and CJ.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$30.30+0.17(+0.56%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$56.49+0.31(+0.55%)
- Surge Energy Inc$3.19+0.02(+0.63%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$9.92-0.08(-0.80%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$7.85+0.13(+1.68%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$5.17+0.19(+3.82%)
- Gibson Energy Inc$19.05-0.02(-0.10%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$7.00+0.07(+1.01%)
- Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp$7.42-0.07(-0.93%)
- Freehold Royalties Ltd$13.31-0.06(-0.45%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$5.15+0.03(+0.59%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$3.41+0.02(+0.59%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$11.38+0.15(+1.34%)
- Blackpearl Resources Inc$1.67-0.02(-1.18%)
- Gear Energy Ltd$1.08+0.01(+0.93%)
- Essential Energy Services Ltd$0.82+0.01(+1.23%)
- RMP Energy Inc$0.74+0.01(+1.37%)
- Questerre Energy Corp$0.86-0.02(-2.27%)
- Ensign Energy Services Inc$9.52-0.06(-0.63%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$3.48+0.13(+3.88%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$19.71+0.26(+1.34%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$15.02+0.04(+0.27%)
- Journey Energy Inc$3.100.00(0.00%)
- Global Payments Inc$78.82-0.97(-1.22%)
- Agrium Inc$103.38+0.85(+0.83%)
- Agrium Inc$136.58+1.08(+0.80%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$110.88-0.45(-0.40%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$29.30+1.82(+6.62%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$9.96+0.04(+0.40%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$31.18+0.64(+2.10%)
- Genworth MI Canada Inc$33.93-0.51(-1.48%)
- Aimia Inc$8.65-0.43(-4.74%)
- Tahoe Resources Inc$11.98-0.48(-3.85%)
- Spin Master Corp$32.78+0.53(+1.64%)
- Brio Gold Inc$3.40+0.05(+1.49%)
- Expedia Inc$116.83-0.47(-0.40%)
- Priceline Group Inc$1,531.20+1.56(+0.10%)
- TripAdvisor Inc$50.44-0.48(-0.94%)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$241.61-1.28(-0.53%)
- Comerica Inc$70.08+0.53(+0.77%)
- Bank of America Corp$22.81+0.25(+1.13%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$54.90+0.66(+1.22%)
- Hudson's Bay Co$10.52-1.14(-9.78%)
- Updated January 10 10:31 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.