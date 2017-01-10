Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity updated its commodity price forecasts, and those changes resulted in multiple target price increases to Canadian junior and intermediate exploration and production stocks in its coverage universe.

“The recent run up in oil prices following OPEC's to curb production, has brought WTI prices for 2017 in line with our $55 forecast for the year,” the firm said in a research note. “As such we have left our WTI forecast unchanged for 2017 and beyond. We have adjusted our numbers for the weakness in the Canadian dollar; which results in a bump to our cash flow estimates. On the oil side, the companies with the most significant increase in 2017E CFPS were ATH, PGF, and CJ.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular