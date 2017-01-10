Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity updated its commodity price forecasts, and those changes resulted in multiple target price increases to Canadian junior and intermediate exploration and production stocks in its coverage universe.

“The recent run up in oil prices following OPEC's to curb production, has brought WTI prices for 2017 in line with our $55 forecast for the year,” the firm said in a research note. “As such we have left our WTI forecast unchanged for 2017 and beyond. We have adjusted our numbers for the weakness in the Canadian dollar; which results in a bump to our cash flow estimates. On the oil side, the companies with the most significant increase in 2017E CFPS were ATH, PGF, and CJ.

Report Typo/Error