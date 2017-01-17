Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stodgill believes a “pause may be warranted” for Canadian banks, his 12-month outlook for the sector “remains positive, as earnings visibility has improved.”
“We forecast 3-per-cent upside to share prices and have increasing confidence in our 2017 estimated blue sky scenario which translates to [approximately] 11-per-cent upside,” said Mr. Stodgill.
- Goldcorp Inc$14.83+0.23(+1.58%)
- Goldcorp Inc$19.37+0.22(+1.15%)
- Centerra Gold Inc$6.900.00(0.00%)
- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc$18.51+0.27(+1.48%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$192.17-2.48(-1.27%)
- Pure Gold Mining Inc$0.54+0.01(+1.89%)
- Twitter Inc$17.03-0.22(-1.28%)
- Netflix Inc$133.28-0.42(-0.31%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$77.02-0.35(-0.45%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$93.72-0.55(-0.58%)
- Laurentian Bank of Canada$58.43+0.13(+0.22%)
- Canadian Western Bank$30.47+0.23(+0.76%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$110.660.00(0.00%)
- Bank of Montreal$97.86-0.37(-0.38%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$66.61-0.39(-0.58%)
- National Bank of Canada$54.89-0.34(-0.62%)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc$411.50+0.75(+0.18%)
- Nordstrom Inc$44.60+0.40(+0.90%)
- Walt Disney Co$108.36+0.30(+0.28%)
