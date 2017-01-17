Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stodgill believes a “pause may be warranted” for Canadian banks, his 12-month outlook for the sector “remains positive, as earnings visibility has improved.”

“We forecast 3-per-cent upside to share prices and have increasing confidence in our 2017 estimated blue sky scenario which translates to [approximately] 11-per-cent upside,” said Mr. Stodgill.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular