Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In reaction to the release of its fourth-quarter 2016 production results and 2017 guidance, Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul downgraded his rating for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T).
Lowering the stock to "hold" from "buy," Mr. Paul said the the Toronto-based company's results and guidance for its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan exceeded his projections, while its Mt. Milligan facility in British Columbia fell below expectations.
