Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In reaction to the release of its fourth-quarter 2016 production results and 2017 guidance, Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul downgraded his rating for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T).

Lowering the stock to “hold” from “buy,” Mr. Paul said the the Toronto-based company’s results and guidance for its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan exceeded his projections, while its Mt. Milligan facility in British Columbia fell below expectations.

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

