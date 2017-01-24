Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
It’s a “dash for free cash” for Canadian large cap energy companies, according to Macquarie analyst Brian Bagnell.
In a research report updating his forecasts through 2021 for the group of six - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Encana Corp., Husky Energy Inc. Imperial Oil Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. – as well as MEG Energy Corp., Mr. Bagnell aimed to highlight the companies “with the best free cash generation potential through the next five years in different commodity price scenarios, which helps to showcase the companies best positioned to grow production or to return cash to shareholders.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Encana Corp$17.330.00(0.00%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$41.470.00(0.00%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$39.240.00(0.00%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$18.690.00(0.00%)
- Imperial Oil Ltd$43.740.00(0.00%)
- MEG Energy Corp$7.040.00(0.00%)
- Husky Energy Inc$16.280.00(0.00%)
- Bonterra Energy Corp$24.570.00(0.00%)
- Yangarra Resources Ltd$2.130.00(0.00%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$20.430.00(0.00%)
- Whitecap Resources Inc$10.690.00(0.00%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$21.530.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.