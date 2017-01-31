Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A financial overhang has developed for New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), said Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Parkin.

On Monday, shares of the Toronto-based company dropped over 25 per cent after it announced the first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario will be delayed by three months and it will cost an additional $195-million to bring the project online.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular