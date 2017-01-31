Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A financial overhang has developed for New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), said Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Parkin.

On Monday, shares of the Toronto-based company dropped more than 25 per cent after it announced the first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario will be delayed by three months and it will cost an additional $195-million to bring the project online.

