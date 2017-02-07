Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul downgraded his rating for Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T) in reaction to its update on the progress of the expansion of its Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana.

On Monday, the Vancouver-based company announced that the permitting requirements for first phase of the mine’s expansion are complete, and, accordingly, mining operations at Esaase and the overland conveyor are now fully permitted.

