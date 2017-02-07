Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul downgraded his rating for Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T) in reaction to its update on the progress of the expansion of its Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana.

On Monday, the Vancouver-based company announced that the permitting requirements for first phase of the mine’s expansion are complete, and, accordingly, mining operations at Esaase and the overland conveyor are now fully permitted.

