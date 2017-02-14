Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Macro drivers in the uranium market should outweigh stock-specific risks for Cameco Corp. (CCO-T, CCJ-N), said BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Edward Sterck.
Accordingly, he upgraded his rating for the stock to "outperform" from "market perform."
