Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) has both speed and size working to its advantage as it strives to become a dominant cannabis supplier in both value and premium product markets, according to Echelon Wealth analyst Russell Stanley.
Calling it an “attractive” investment at its current levels, Mr. Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with a “speculative buy” rating.Report Typo/Error
