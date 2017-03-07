Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
It was a “strong” start to 2017 for Canadian banks, according to CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Sedran.
“In the lead-in to Q1/F17, we raised our estimates for the quarter primarily in expectation of favorable capital markets conditions during the period,” said Mr. Sedran, in a research note reviewing the sector’s earning season. “The U.S. election lined up well with the start of F2017 and we were inclined to believe that this and the buoyant market conditions that followed would drive the capital markets related lines and overall results meaningfully higher. That directional inclination was correct and capital markets segments across the sector had a great quarter, beating our above-consensus expectations.
