Pershing Square’s decision to sell its entire investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-N, VRX-T) sends an “untimely poor signal,” according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gary Nachman.

On Monday, Pershing, led by billionaire investor William Ackman, abruptly announced the sale of its entire stake for a loss of more than $3-billion (U.S.). At one time, Mr. Ackman had been one of Valeant’s most vocal defenders.

