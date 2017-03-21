Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Pengrowth Energy Corp.’s (PGF-T, PGH-N) $180-million sale of a portion of its Swan Hill Assets in Alberta is not a “home run,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Shailender Randhawa.
However, he believes the deal with an undisclosed private company, announced Monday, buys time for the Calgary-based company as it works to repay 2017 debt maturities. Accordingly, he upgraded the Calgary-based company to “sector perform” from “underperform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.08-0.08(-1.30%)
- Procter & Gamble Co$91.17-0.05(-0.05%)
- PepsiCo Inc$111.66+0.51(+0.46%)
- TAG Oil Ltd$0.600.00(0.00%)
- General Mills Inc$60.00-0.26(-0.43%)
- Kellogg Co$73.83-1.15(-1.53%)
- Coca-Cola Co$42.33+0.15(+0.36%)
- BMTC Group Inc$12.820.00(0.00%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$32.98+0.87(+2.71%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$23.45+0.48(+2.09%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$17.63+0.43(+2.50%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.42-0.02(-1.39%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.070.00(0.00%)
- Cervus Equipment Corp$12.16-0.54(-4.25%)
- Updated March 20 10:35 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.