Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Failing to see “simple” solutions to structural concerns about its near-term state, Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar downgraded Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE-T) in reaction to its fourth-quarter 2017 results and operational update.

“Chinook reported 4Q16 financial and operating results that were consolidated with assets since removed from the business,” said Mr. Molnar. “So comparatives up-and-down the income statement for estimates are of little value for the investor for 4Q16. Going forward the prospects for the equity account will be largely biased to the Birley Montney project. Exit 2016 positive working capital of $15.1-million was largely in line with our estimate of $15.7-million.”

