Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In the wake of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement that it is planning to impose tariffs averaging 20 per cent against softwood imports, lumber stocks now represent solid value, according to Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular