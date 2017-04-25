Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In the wake of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement that it is planning to impose tariffs averaging 20 per cent against softwood imports, lumber stocks now represent solid value, according to Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian National Railway Co$100.77-1.44(-1.41%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$23.25-2.46(-9.57%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$60.34+3.98(+7.06%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.13+0.05(+2.40%)
- Canfor Corp$19.25+1.07(+5.89%)
- Interfor Corp$19.90+0.65(+3.38%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$17.10-1.95(-10.22%)
- Conifex Timber Inc$3.050.00(0.00%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$74.09-1.57(-2.08%)
- Capital Power Corp$24.57+0.36(+1.49%)
- Amazon.com Inc$908.05+0.64(+0.07%)
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc$4.11-0.09(-2.14%)
- EnerCare Inc$21.71+0.76(+3.63%)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co$88.88+1.38(+1.58%)
- Raging River Exploration Inc$8.14-0.06(-0.73%)
- Trilogy International Partners Inc$9.60+0.05(+0.52%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$54.91+1.26(+2.34%)
- Semafo Inc$3.17-0.15(-4.52%)
