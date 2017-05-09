Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he thinks a premium valuation is warranted for Raging River Exploration Inc. (RRX-T) given its growth profile and the strength of its balance sheet, Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci is “taking a breather” from the stock following the release of its first-quarter results.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Open Text Corp$33.08-1.75(-5.02%)
- Shopify Inc$122.40+3.59(+3.02%)
- Shopify Inc$89.33+2.55(+2.94%)
- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust$7.95-0.02(-0.25%)
- Raging River Exploration Inc$7.85-0.22(-2.73%)
- Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$10.90-0.16(-1.45%)
- Klondex Mines Ltd$4.36-0.06(-1.47%)
- National Bank of Canada$52.95-0.54(-1.01%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$42.54-0.10(-0.23%)
- International Petroleum Corp$4.70+0.07(+1.51%)
- Cisco Systems Inc$34.03-0.26(-0.76%)
- Updated May 9 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.